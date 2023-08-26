The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $188.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $204.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.27. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

