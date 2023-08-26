The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Infosys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

