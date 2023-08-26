The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. 1,218,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HAIN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

