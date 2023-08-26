The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 21st

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th.

Mosaic has increased its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

