The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,960,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 602,937 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Sherwin-Williams worth $1,115,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE SHW opened at $264.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day moving average of $241.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

