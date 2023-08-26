The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,082 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

TKR stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 831.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 573,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.