The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $34,817,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 697,737 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.97, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,564,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,870,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,809 shares of company stock worth $10,322,120 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

