The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $174.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

