Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $155,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

