Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.