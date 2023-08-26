Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,050,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.23 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

