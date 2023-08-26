Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 64,547 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

GRBK opened at $46.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

