Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 444 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

