Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 775 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $166.82 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $175.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.22) to GBX 4,440 ($56.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,000 ($51.03) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.12) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

