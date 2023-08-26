Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $316,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,105,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNK opened at $91.51 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

