Thunder Brawl Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $27,226.34 and $35,940.15 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00016495 USD and is up 6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $38,700.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

