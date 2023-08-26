Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

