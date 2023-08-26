Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,421,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,205,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

