Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.93. 4,682,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

