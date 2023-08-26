Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 130.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after buying an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.