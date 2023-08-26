Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $2,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. 3,275,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,006. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

