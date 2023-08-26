Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,051,000 after buying an additional 168,033 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 204.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 16.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,927 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,334 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,859. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

