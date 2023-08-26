Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 50.5% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 178,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 59,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 157,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,408. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0815 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.