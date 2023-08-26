Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,758,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,088. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

