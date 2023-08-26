Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TOST. Stephens upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.78.

NYSE TOST opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.73. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $50,688.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,422.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $50,688.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,422.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,195 shares in the company, valued at $72,252,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,929 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,352. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after buying an additional 36,425,706 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Toast by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

