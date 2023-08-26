Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TKYMY remained flat at $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.
About Tokuyama
