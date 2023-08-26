Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKYMY remained flat at $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

