Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.93

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.93 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 49.12 ($0.63). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 7,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.93. The firm has a market cap of £99.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,683.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.74.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

