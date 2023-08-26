Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Torah Network token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Torah Network has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. Torah Network has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $29,477.29 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Torah Network

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.33451751 USD and is down -16.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $27,803.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

