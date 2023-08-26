Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $24,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $213.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.03 and a 200-day moving average of $226.91. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

