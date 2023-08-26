Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE TRZ opened at C$4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.95.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$870.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

