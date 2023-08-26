TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 217.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.46% of TransDigm Group worth $988,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $864.77 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $876.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

