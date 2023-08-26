Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 533.1% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.8 %

Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Treasury Wine Estates Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

