Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
TRRSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.
