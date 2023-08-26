Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRRSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRRSF

Trisura Group Stock Performance

About Trisura Group

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.