Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 1.1 %

TSGTY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.45. 16,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61.

Tsingtao Brewery Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3157 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

