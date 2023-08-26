Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,387 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.5 %

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

