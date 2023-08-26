Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,446 Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $49,347,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 110.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,930,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 716,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.29, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 50,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,902,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,799. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

