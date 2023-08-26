Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 774 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

