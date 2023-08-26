Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NWG stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.81%.

NatWest Group Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.