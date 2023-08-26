Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,658 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

