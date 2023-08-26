Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.