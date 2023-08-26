Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:EFG opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

