Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the July 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance
Shares of TKGBY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.20.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.