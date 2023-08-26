Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the July 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TKGBY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

