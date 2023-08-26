Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the July 31st total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tyro Payments Price Performance

TYPMF stock remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tyro Payments has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

About Tyro Payments

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through Payments and Banking segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

