Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.