Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 15.3 %

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

NYSE UI opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.30. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $152.50 and a twelve month high of $350.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

