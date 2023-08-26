Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 15.3 %
Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
