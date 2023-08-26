UBS Group Begins Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.83.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in GXO Logistics by 16.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.