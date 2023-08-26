UBS Group Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.87.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RH

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $338.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 187.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in RH by 25.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $4,997,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.