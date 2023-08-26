UBS Group Trims BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Target Price to $81.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,792 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

