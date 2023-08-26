Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

