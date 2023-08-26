Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

